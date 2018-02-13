Zimbabweans in UK to be repatriated

Vice President Kembo Mohadi and British Envoy Ms Catriona Lang

The British government has announced its intention to repatriate some 2500 Zimbabweans who have no documents to stay in the United Kingdom.

This was revealed by the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Catriona Lang when she met with Vice President Kembo Mohadi at his Munhumutapa office in Harare this afternoon.

In an interview with journalists after the meeting, Mohadi said Zimbabwe has no problem receiving its nationals back but would want them vetted to ensure that they are genuine Zimbabweans before taking them back.

The wide ranging discussions also touched on the land issue which Mohadi said was the reason why Zimbabweans went to war, and prospects on Zimbabwe rejoining the Commonwealth, an issue which he said depends on Zimbabwe.

The Vice President also announced that the issue of the repatriation of the remains of some Zimbabweans who fell during the First Chimurenga of the 1890s was also discussed.

These include the heads of chiefs such as Mashayamombe, Chinengundu and others, as well those of Mbuya Nehanda.

The remains are said to be in the British Natural History Museum in London.

Mohadi also briefed the British Ambassador on the planned work of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

Ambassador Lang said discussions also centred on reengagement so as to normalise bilateral relations and steps required to attain this including the importance of free fair and credible elections.

They also talked about work being done on land compensation and Zimbabwe’s plans to reengage the international financial institutions, implement the Lima Plan and what Britain can do in support of that.

Soon afterwards, Vice President Mohadi held talks with the European Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Phillipe van Damme.

The two discussed the work of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and the importance of the impending elections in the re-engagement process and normalisation of the Zimbabwe – EU relations. – ZBC

