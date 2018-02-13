TB Joshua Coming To See Mnangagwa, Will Not Hold Crusades

TB Joshua

Nigerian cleric and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun (T.B.) Joshua is expected in the country in the next few days for a private visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the exact dates of his visit are being kept a secret to prevent followers from stampeding at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Contrary to reports on social media, T.B. Joshua will not be holding a crusade for his multitude of followers in the country.

Speaking to H-Metro, Josey Mahachi, the facilitator for the visit said

Prophet TB Joshua will be coming to Zimbabwe in a few days from now and I am highly excited about it as it will be his first time to set his foot here. His visit is a courtesy call to his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is not coming to hold a crusade like what is being said on social media. …I am sorry I can’t give you more details about the visit but all I can say is Zimbabwe has been remembered.

The cleric has many followers in Zimbabwe, and has released what he claims is the official video of the prophecy of the Zimbabwean “coup.” In the said prophecy which was made before the November military intervention, TB Joshua claimed that a President or Vice President from Southern Africa was going to be killed or kidnapped by the military.

