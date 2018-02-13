Chamisa And Mudzuri Given Ultimatum To Deal With Factional Fights

Briefing the press at Harvest House in Harare today, MDC-T youth Chairperson Happymore Chidziva gave the opposition party’s two Vice Presidents Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri 48 hours to deal with the factional fights that have threatened to derail the party’s election campaign.

Chidziva’s ultimatum comes at a time when both Chamisa and Mudzuri are claiming to be the party’s acting president as their leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, battles colon cancer in South Africa. Chidziva also took time to chide party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, for fanning factionalism by backing Mudzuri to take over from Tsvangirai. He urged Gutu to reform or face the axe. Said Chidziva:

The youth wing disregard the disorder which is within the party. Therefore, we demand that by Thursday, the national executive members should address the matter and bring order into the party. We also strongly condemn what other party members are doing, like spokesperson Obert Gutu who is contradicting the party.

He added that the party’s youth wing still stands by Tsvangirai who is leading the MDC Alliance, an amalgamation of opposition parties, ahead of the 2018 elections.

