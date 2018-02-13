Chamisa is on the right track

The goings on in the MDC-T last week haveleft many in a state of disbelief and confusion given the time left ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

By Matangira Tidings,Our Reader

This is the least any MDC-T supporter could have expected given the health of party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai. We thought it was time for the MDC-T’s three vice-presidents Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa to be reasonable. They should come to their right senses and do things to the best interests of the party and not for selfish ends.

But if events of last week are anything to go by, I am left with no choice, but to say amongst the three vice-presidents, only Chamisa seems to be going by the ideals and aspirations of the generality the MDC-T membership.

Naturally it followed that in the absence of the other two vice-preidents, Chamisa would automatically become acting MDC-T president. Acting capacities are not permanent, but circumstantial and can be moved from one individual to another depending on the situation obtaining on the ground.

Keep on Chamisa with the good work you are doing both under the MDC Alliance and MDC-T party. The majority of MDC-T party members are with you. To the close relatives of Tsvangirai, all Zimbabweans are with you during these hard times.

We are all praying and hoping that Tsvangirai will one day come back into the fold and lead the party, but it’s not prudent for you to be involved in the succession battles of the party. This, you should leave to the party structures.

