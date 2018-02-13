RBZ Urged To Publish Amount Of Externalized Funds And Assets Recovered

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been urged to reveal the amount of externalised funds which have been recovered since President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a 3-month moratorium. The call was made by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD). Said ZIMCODD

The compliance of corporate and individuals to the Policy Note on Presidential Amnesty on externalized funds and assets as reported in the Monetary Policy Statement is indeed welcome.

However, to ensure transparency and accountability, the RBZ should publicize the total amount of funds and assets recovered while indicating how the recovered money is being utilized or going to be utilized to resuscitate the economy.

..ZIMCODD continues to call for an official debt audit both domestic and external to establish the legitimacy of debts owed by Zimbabwe.