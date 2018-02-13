Mudzuri Was Not Barred From Party HQ, He Attended Meeting Today: MDC-T

Embattled opposition party the MDC-T has dismissed reports that vice president Elias Mudzuri was barred from the party’s headquarters at Harvest House last night as has been reported. According to the party.

Mudzuri attended a party standing committee meeting earlier on today together with his co-vice president Nelson Chamisa and Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora. Writing on their Twitter account, the MDC-T said

Acting President Hon. Nelson Chamisa, VP Hon. Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Secretary General Mr Douglas Mwonzora addressing at a meeting with party workers at Harvest House yesterday. VP Mudzuri was not barred from visiting the party HQ as alleged in today’s newspapers

Mudzuri was prevented from holding a press conference yesterday. He later issued a press statement in which he spoke out against mischief makers in the party. Mudzuri and Chamisa have both claimed that they are the rightful acting president of the party until Morgan Tsvangirai returns from South Africa where he is receiving treatment for colon cancer.

