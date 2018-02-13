The African National Congress has announced its decision to recall South African President Jacob Zuma.

BBC

Speaking during a press conference, the Secretary-General of the ANC Ace Magashule said that a delegation had visited Mr Zuma and asked him to step down.

“The president… agreed in principle to resign under a proposed timeframe extending from three to six months,” Mr Magashule said.

The ANC, however, wants to act more quickly.

“South Africa is going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety,” Mr Magashule added. “The [National Executive Committee] firmly believes the situation requires us to act firmly.”

After the press conference, the ANC tweeted its decision to recall Mr Zuma.

Should the president continue to ignore its demands to step down, the ANC can hold a no-confidence vote against him. A motion by opposition parties is already in place.

ANC decides to remove President Jacob Zuma : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...