Billiat signs with new agent

DURBAN — Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat has joined M-Sports Management on a two-year contract to represent him after he dumped his former agent Siyabulela Loyilane.

Independent Media reported this past weekend that Billiat parted ways with Loyilane after she failed to help the Zimbabwean international to fulfil his dream of plying his trade in Europe.

Billiat is on the last six months of his contract with Sundowns, and is yet to renew it. He has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Michael Ngobeni, who is the director of M-Sports Management, has exclusively told Independent Media that he is elated to welcome Billiat to his stable.

“Khama joined M-Sport Management now. We are happy and the company is doing well. We are going to work with Khama in his best interests to make sure that everything will be handled correctly,” Ngobeni said.

“From now onwards, everything will be handled by M-Sport. We had a good relationship before in the past six to seven years with a previous manager of his (Edzai Kasinauyo, who passed away), we worked closely together and he was our mentor.

“So Khama is happy to join us and everything is going to go according to God’s plan.”

Billiat (27) has been with Sundowns for the past five seasons. He joined them from Ajax Cape Town in 2013, and has won the Caf Champions League, Nedbank Cup, Absa Premiership and the Telkom Knockout.

M-Sports Management have the likes of Justin Shonga, Edmore Chirambadare, Dove Wome and Lameck Banda, who will join Sundowns next year, on their books.

“Khama was voted the second best player playing in Africa. He is the best player in South Africa right now, if not the whole of southern Africa.

“We need to be honest to each other. We are happy as a company to manage a player like Khama. To manage talent like him is big for the company.

“We have to do everything correctly to make sure that it works. As an agent, it is everyone’s dream to manage Saido Mané, Yaya Touré and Lionel Messi.

“We cannot manage Messi, but we’ve got our own Messi now, which we need to embrace. We need to make sure that he is well looked after.

“We have to make sure that he is in good hands, and he is happy and at peace. We have to make his dream come true.”

