RADIO and television personality, Zororo Makamba will be returning to the small screen with a new political talk show Point Of View (POV) set to premier on February 26 and will be accessible across all social media platforms at 6pm every Monday.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Makamba makes a return after he graduated with a Masters degree in Fine Arts in Production in Los Angeles in America.

In an interview with local radio station Capitalk FM, Makamba said there was need for an informative and well-researched show on the political front.

“As the election nears, there is need for a smart political show in Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans will be looking for fair and balanced coverage and POV promises to deliver that,” he said.

“POV will analyse political events of the week, critique media coverage and breakdown policy.”

Makamba said, as Zimbabwean political parties release their manifestos, the show will challenge these policies and interpret their meaning to voters.

Makamba pioneered the current wave of online talk shows, having launched Tonight with Zororo on Facebook and YouTube in 2015.

The show was also licensed by Mnet channel, Zambezi Magic and in 2016 it won the National Arts Merit Awards for Outstanding Screen Production (Television).

Makamba returns to small screen : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...