Matanga confirmed police boss

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed Tandabantu Godwin Matanga as substantive Police Commissioner-General with immediate effect.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Civil Service Commission chairperson Mariyawanda Nzuwah said the appointment was in terms of section 221(1) and 2 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment number 20 as read with section 340(1).

Matanga takes over from Augustine Chihuri, who was recently sent on leave pending retirement after being at the helm of the Zimbabwe Republic Police over the past 24 years.

Matanga holds several professional qualifications in active field artillery management and financial management.

