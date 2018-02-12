AMHVoices: Succession war devouring MDC-T

The acting-president-of-the-MDC-T can only be described and defined in two words: succession war.

By Pardon Maguta,Our reader

After nearly two decades of political existence, MDC-T allowed itself to fall into the same trap, which has destroyed many political parties over the past centuries. The idea of creating a political god out of supposedly elected official is what has brought chaos in the opposition party.

If MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and crew had allowed term limits for the party’s presidency the party would not be in this mess. But with three vice-presidents and power hungry standing committee members hovering over Tsvangirai’s position, it’s likely to get worse before it gets better.

All of the vice-presidents want to be president. Under such circumstances blackmail, lies, violence, intimidation, assault and other vices like what is obtaining in MDC-T take centre stage.

To end the leadership crisis MDC-T must urgently and without fail either go to an extraordinary congress to select new leadership for the party.

Secondly, they can use any other methods, which is legal in terms of the party’ rules and regulations to come out with for the party, while Tsvangirai recuperates.

Failure to resolve the succession crisis immediately and in the best interests of the party will result in a split and disastrous consequences for the MDC Alliance, which many people has hope that it is the only political grouping that can dethrone Zanu PF.

That Tsvangirai due to health complications has lost control of the party at all levels is neither a hoax nor one’s figment of imagination.

This is demonstrated by conflicting statements with regards to who he appointed, as acting party president between Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.

A stitch in time saves nine and the reverse is true. The sooner the succession question is resolved the better. A win-win solution is the way, if the party is to remain united.

