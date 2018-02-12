JUST IN: President Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
11
JUST IN: President Mnangagwa arrives in BotswanaFile pic – President Emmerson Mnangagwa being congratulated by Botswana President Ian Khama soon after his inauguration.

Kudakwashe Bwititi
GABORONE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Botswana for his official state visit here. His counterpart President Seretse Khama Ian Khama welcomed him at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

Soon after his touching down President Mnangagwa was treated to a grand welcome ceremony that included the playing of the two countries, full military honours, national anthems, a 21 gun salute and traditional performances.

Today, President Mnangagwa is expected to hold talks official talks with President Khama today before making a special appearance at Botswana’s Parliament. (Details to follow)

Share This:

More Stories:

  • $400m NRZ recap starts bearing fruit12 Feb, 2018
  • VP Chiwenga underscores party’s suprem…12 Feb, 2018
  • UK unveils £21,5m grant12 Feb, 2018

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR