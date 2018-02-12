Hwange eyes CBM beneficiation

Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) is seeking beneficiation of coal bed methane, as it diversifies its business.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The company, which is listed on three stock exchanges, including Zimbabwe, is in the business of exploring, mining, processing and marketing of coal, coke and related products.

In a notice yesterday, HCCL said it was looking for interested bidders with technical and financial capacity to “carry out development and beneficiation of coal bed methane resources including coal bed methane gas drilling, full feasibility studies, funding and supply and installation of a coal bed methane gas processing and beneficiation plant” such as power plant and petrochemicals of fuel.

Tenders have to be delivered not later than March 12.

HCCL was awarded Lubimbi East special grant 4364, which has significant CBM resources.

The special Grant measures

4 200 hectares and is located 245km north of Bulawayo.

The plan to beneficiate CBM resources has been on the cards for years.

In a 2014 interview with our sister paper The Standard, HCCL managing director Thomas Makore said he was looking at coal beneficiation to convert it into liquid fuel.

He said that technology was being used by Sasol in South

Africa.

