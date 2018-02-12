Midlands mulls investment website

THE Midlands province has announced plans to set up an interactive investment website, as part of efforts to market itself to the international business community.

By Stephen Chadenga

Provincial Affairs minister Owen Ncube said the initiative was part of the province’s efforts to create a conducive environment for investment, as well as meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 100-day rapid results economic revival programme.

“We have embraced investment opportunities in the province and Midlands will have a website developed to make the province an investment destination,” he said on the sidelines of a tour of Bata shoe company in Gweru last Tuesday.

“In the Midlands we have also started the process of rebranding as the collection of data is being carried in my office.”

Ncube said the province had made submissions to the government for the revival of some of the province’s closed major companies.

“We have also made submissions to the Ministries of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development as well as Finance and Economic Development to facilitate the revitalisation of Zimglass, Caridon, David Whitehead and Lancashire Steel, so that they can significantly contribute to the manufacturing sector,” he said.

Some of the provinces’ big companies which have either closed shop or were now operating at below capacity include Zimbabwe Alloys, Ziscosteel, Radar Castings, Zimglass, National Foods, Anchor Yeast, Kariba Batteries, Caridon Abrasives, GW Minerals, Swisette, Zimcast and AP Glendening.

