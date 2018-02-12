High Court judge laments killing of estranged wives

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo last Friday bemoaned the butchering of women, who run away from their husbands following domestic disputes, saying government should establish safe havens for the victims.

Justice Moyo said it was disheartening that in the two weeks she presided over the Gweru circuit, she dealt with three cases in which men followed their estranged wives and killed them.

She made the remarks while sentencing to death, Themba Moyo (31) of Nkayi, who last year fatally axed his estranged wife and the couple’s 18-month son in Mberengwa.

Moyo struck his ex-wife Lucia Maruvisa (23) and their son Muthabisi Moyo following a misunderstanding. He was convicted of murder with actual intent.

“The accused butchered his ex-wife because he could not stomach her, leaving him yet she was running away from his abusive nature,” Justice Moyo ruled.

“Women in violent relationships are, therefore, not safe whether they stay or flee. Perhaps the government must come up with safe havens for women who feel threatened. I say so because when women flee, they are followed and many a time butchered and would equally die if they stay in these marriages.”

The State case was that on February 20 last year, Maruvisa had a quarrel with Moyo over the upkeep of their son.

Maruvisa fled the matrimonial home and went to stay with her aunt at Neta business centre in Mberengwa.

The court heard that on February 23, at around 9pm, Moyo followed the now-deceased to Mberengwa and asked that they reunite, but she refused.

He left and returned after an hour, armed himself with an axe which was in the shop where the now-deceased was sleeping with Muthabisi and four other children. The accused struck his ex-wife once on the head with the axe before picking a smaller axe in the room, which he used to strike his son leaving them lying in a pool of blood.

