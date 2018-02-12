Educationist to launch book

THE difficulties facing young Zimbabwean graduates struggling to secure employment in a shrinking economy have inspired educationist Tafadzwa Chiromo to pen a book titled Life of Zimbabwean Graduate, which will be officially launched at the Leisure Centre in Chitungwiza on February 24.

BY TAFADZWA MUTACHA

Chiromo told NewsDay Life & Style last week that he wanted to inspire youths to be innovative and creative to achieve their goals, rather than wait on the government to give them jobs.

“The book talks about how the youths can achieve their goals by using various ideas and innovative thinking that can improve their lifestyles and not always rely on getting employed after graduating from college,” he said.

“There is no sole way of achieving success. Therefore, this book should inspire a lot of young people, especially those in high schools and universities, to aspire for more in life.”

Chiromo, who is the co-founder of 21st Century Education, said the book will be launched during a business seminar with guest speakers, Joan Bota and Siatra Msandu.

He encouraged young people to attend the launch and get an opportunity to be educated on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and other related issues.

He said the book is aimed at engaging young people in addressing real-world problems, issues important to the youths and questions the old model of going to school, getting good grades and securing employment which has become uncertain due to the economic meltdown of the last few years.

The book, he said, further seeks to change the mindset of young people on how to be more innovative and to think outside the box, as a way of finding solutions to their problems.

