‘EU, UN to observe polls’ – Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the country was going into elections in July and that government would invite regional and international observers to monitor the elections.

By Stephen Chadenga

Addressing a Zanu PF rally in Mvuma in his home province of Midlands, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to desist from violence during elections.

He said Zimbabweans were a peace-loving people and there was no need for any political party to engage in violence.

“We are going to have elections this year around July,” said Mnangagwa.

“We want a peaceful election and a transparent election. There is no reason for Zanu PF or any other political party to be violent.”

Mnangagwa said the elections were open for regional and international observers, including the European Union and United Nations because there was “nothing to hide.”

The president also said Zimbabwe could not afford to live in the past and should move forward and develop its economy for the benefit of citizens.

He said although the history of the country was important, it was also important for the country not to live in the past. It was time to open the country for investment by building a free economy that could benefit Zimbabweans, he said.

“Though remaining true to our past, it is time to boldly embrace the future,” Mnangagwa said.

“We are embarking on a journey towards investment to empower our people with skills, opportunities and jobs. A key part of this would be opening Zimbabwe for investment by building a free economy.”

Mnangagwa said the country’s economy was struggling with a high level of unemployment and lack of opportunities.

He said the majority of people could not afford essential goods for their families, hence the top priority of his government was to bring in foreign capital.

“Our infrastructure is stuck in the past and we must bring it to the present and the future,” he said.

Mnangagwa said he was deeply saddened by the poverty in the country and called on all Zimbabweans to work collectively to “resurrect the economy”.

He said those who engaged in corruption would be punished as the era of corruption going unpunished was over.

“The era of an inward looking Zimbabwe in which corruption goes unpunished is over,” he said.

“We must modernise, we must embrace foreign capital and create an environment that enables investors to come and invest.”

He said he was a servant of the people and would listen to people’s concerns as a public servant.

“I will be a listening President and not a talking President,” he said.

“My slogan is that the voice of the people is the voice of God. I share your vision and I am committed to share that vision.”

Mnangagwa said those who were in the G40 faction were welcome to re-join the party but that they should now be careful in their conduct as there would not be given another opportunity to reform.

