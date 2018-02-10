Tsvangirai’s Family Wades Into MDC-T Succession Race, Chamisa Exposed

Morgan Tsvangirai’s family has broken its silence over the succession race in the MDC-T. They have dismissed Luke Tamborinyoka’s statement appointing Nelson Chamisa as MDC-T acting president until their father’s return from South Africa where he is receiving treatment for colon cancer.

In an interview yesterday with SABC, Tsvangirai’s family confirmed only Mudzuri met the ailing leader and no other communication was posted to anyone, contrary to a statement that was earlier issued by Tamborinyoka that Chamisa also met Tsvangirai. Tsvangirai’s eldest son, Edwin confirmed Mudzuri met his father on Thursday and yesterday. Said Edwin:

Yes they (Mr Tsvangirai and Eng Mudzuri) did engage yesterday and today as well. I am happy about the progress. We can see that there is an improvement. It’s not that great but I think its sound, its acceptable and we can see that he will improve in the future.

Edwin’s wife Diana said that the only person Tsvangirai will communicate through is his son Edwin and anyone who has not spoken via him is lying. Said Diana:

What I need to categorically state is that as a family we have limited access particularly when it comes to politicians. So it’s unfortunate that there is information that he has been talking to people but I think collectively with everyone here we can say that he has not been seeing or speaking to anyone at the party. The only person he said he will communicate via is his son here my husband Edwin and anyone who has not spoken via him is also not stating factual information.

Tsvangirai’s son Vincent also took time to thank the people of Zimbabwe who are praying for Tsvangirai’s health. He also thanked Government for availing assistance.

More: Herald, NewsDay

