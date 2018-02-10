Elections key to unlocking investment

With the hope for a fresh start, the direction of the political-economic discourse rests on the next general elections.

Opinion with Lloyd Phiri

No doubt, there have been visible interests by investors from foreign States, especially from the West, in investing in the Zimbabwean economy since the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November last year.

Consequently, the early weeks of 2018 beacons with hope for Zimbabwe as more foreign envoys taking turns to come and explore the terrain for potential investment opportunities.

With record-breaking unemployment levels, increase in social decay, unbalanced imports and exports due to industry closures, Zimbabwe is in dire need of foreign direct investment if it wants to resurrect the economy.

However, these are only the preliminaries done by the investors; they can only do a few at the moment, the coming-in of investors into Zimbabwe rests on the harmonised elections.

The elections must be free, fair and credible.

This year’s elections are somewhat a dichotomy between the old former Robert Mugabe’s and the not-so new Mnangagwa’s administrations.

They would put Mnangagwa and Zanu PF to the test; not a popularity test, but a test for embracing legitimate competition and levelling the playing field for all (embrace democratic principles).

It is a known fact that the ruling party has an obsession with power and politicise State security forces, hence, they would do anything to win the elections.

Old habits die hard, therefore, in such an environment, free and fair elections still remain a dream.

As a result, the international community is monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe; the investors would not act rashly and jump into the water with both feet, lest they propel a regime that views its people as enemies just like the previous one.

The international community welcomed Mugabe’s ouster although some of his apologists cry foul.

They found good in the new administration’s zeal to strike down corruption though that hasn’t happened in a satisfactory manner; they saw thoughtfulness in the revision of the Indigenisation Act and all the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

However, the determinant factor of the foreign direct investment into Zimbabwe is elections.

The elections are not just an event, they are a process.

With the just-ended biometric voter registration mop-up exercise, the electoral process should move to another stage.

There should be electoral reforms.

If the President wants to prove that this is indeed the new political era and guarantees the coming of investors to do business in Zimbabwe, the political system must be reformed in order to level the playing field for all the political parties.

The old draconian laws, Public Order and Security Act, the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act and the Broadcasting Act should be repealed to guarantee efforts to hold free and fair elections.

People should not be intimidated, assaulted, abducted, murdered or coerced into voting for one party. Human rights should be respected.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) should exercise its independence.

Hope is pinned on the new Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba to administer the electioneering matters in good faith and according to the Constitution.

Or she would be the new version of her predecessor, Justice Rita Makarau, at the whims of the new President of the republic or else, free and fair elections, suffer.

The people of Zimbabwe have long-suffered; they know what is at stake with the elections coming soon.

They registered to vote in their numbers with the hope to choose a leader that would guide them to prosperity.

Let not the gains and the euphoria of events in last November be for nothing.

Therefore, the elections must be free and fair. That would give the investors the greenlight and confidence to come and do business in Zimbabwe.

