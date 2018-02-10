Top lawyer in messy divorce

TOP Harare lawyer Aston Musunga’s wife, Crescence Musunga (nee Mapfumo), has approached the High Court seeking nullification of the couple’s 28-year marriage, accusing her husband of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Crescence filed summons for divorce on Wednesday, saying the relationship had irretrievably broken down and that there were no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage between the couple.

She was not in any way interested in asking the legal practitioner to maintain her but to simply share the vast matrimonial property which the couple amassed over the years.

In her declaration, Crescence described Musunga as a “serial polygamist”, who had sired many other children outside the couple’s union.

“Defendant (Musunga) has sired numerous children with other women. Defendant has neglected to maintain plaintiff and her children and defendant no longer has love and affection for the plaintiff. Defendant is a serial polygamist and the parties have not lived as husband and wife since 2004,” she said.

“During the course of the marriage, defendant has treated plaintiff with cruelty, neglect and deception . . . and plaintiff does not wish to be maintained by the defendant.”

Crescence also said during the couple’s happier times, they managed to acquire more than 27 immovable properties in and outside the country, three cars and several household properties.

She then pleaded with the court to order that she retains “as her sole and exclusive property the full right and title interest in stand number 2469 Greystone Park, 229 Lower Road, Belvedere, United Kingdom, 50% share of James Farm in Ruwa, Mvuma Sports Bar and Mvuma Shops” among several properties while her husband retains properties in some of Harare’s upmarket suburbs, South Africa and many others.

Musunga is yet to enter an appearance to defend.

