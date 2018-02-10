Zambian poacher sentenced 7 months

A SUSPECTED Zambian poacher who was shot by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers has been sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment for possession of a dangerous drug and ammunition, unlawful entry and hunting.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

This was heard when William Tembo (25) of Banana Compound in Lusaka appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje on Thursday.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

It is the State’s case that between Friday and Saturday last week, Tembo, together with 14 other accomplices who are still at large, entered Zimbabwe through an unofficial point of entry with no travelling documents.

Rangers and police who were on patrol in Katombola Safari around 11am spotted Tembo with his other armed accomplices hunting and this led to a shootout.

Tembo, who was shot on the left leg, ran off. He was tracked and found in possession of 20×365 rounds of ammunition and a rifle.

In mitigation, Tembo said he had been hired to commit the offense, but could not reveal the name of the person.

For possession of a dangerous drug, he was given four months imprisonment with one month suspended for five years, for hunting and unlawful entry and possession of a rifle he got three months- wholly suspended.

David Tivakudze represented the State.

