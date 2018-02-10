Transport and Infrastructural Developmentminister minister Joram Gumbo yesterday warned corrupt Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officials and driving instructors that the new political dispensation under President Emmerson Mnangagwa will take stringent action on the culprits.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Gumbo issued a ministerial statement in the National Assembly in the wake of reports that driving instructors were acting as conduits of corruption.

He said 54 VID officers were fired for corruption amid reports that 199 drivers’ licences were issued in Chiredzi to undeserving applicants which have since been cancelled by the ministry.

“Zimbabwe’s drivers’ licences are internationally recognised and allow people to drive in any country and government needs to guard this status jealously,” Gumbo said.

“I would like to warn all owners of driving schools that all issues of corruption will be fully investigated and handed to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and where it is established that a driving school is involved we will ensure it is closed.”

He said corruption at VID also involved the issuance of certificates of fitness for vehicles.

Gumbo said there was also proliferation of bogus driving schools where the owner operates from a vehicle, not from an office.

He said these would be de-registered and that the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe would now be required to publish names of registered driving schools.

Gumbo said automation of VID would assist to deal with graft which has seen learner drivers forking out between $150 and $300 to get drivers’ licences.

Minister warns corrupt VID officials : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...