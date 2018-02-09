Sharuko on Saturday- AMHLOPE MHLOPHE, BUT SOMETHING JUST DOESN’T ADD UP

Congratulations to Kenneth Mhlophe, the new chairman at Highlanders, and hopefully this good man will help this iconic football institution to get back on its feet and end its longest barren spell without a league title since the advent of the domestic Premiership. A dozen years without a league title is too long for such a massive club and, hopefully, Mhlophe, a self-made successful businessman, will get it right for Bosso to return to the podium of champions.

What I can’t understand, though, is how the powerful position of chairman of Highlanders doesn’t attract a lot of people – given it’s a very important seat in domestic football – to vie for it every time elections are around the corner.

Why should it attract, as has become the norm in recent years, only two people to vie for such a big post with the chairman usually elected unopposed when the expectation should be that scores of competent individuals would really want to lead this powerful institution? Why are some of the most competent leaders, who belong to this institution, suddenly not finding it attractive to throw their hat into the ring and fight for the right to lead this massive football club?

Our colleagues at the Chronicle even noted this week that just 180 members were part of the Bosso Congress last Sunday – the lowest number in four years – and why is there this growing apathy towards issues that can really define the future of this institution?

They said 268, 88 fans more than the number of those who took part in Sunday’s congress, were actually turned away from a similar meeting in 2009, when Themba Ndlela took over as chairman and 350 members were present at the 2012 congress.

Highlanders is part and parcel of the DNA of Zimbabwean football and it’s very worrying when such apathy, both in the race for its leadership and the numbers coming to define its future, become the norm.

