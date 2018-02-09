Lungu urges speedy completion of infrastructure projects

LUSAKA. — Zambian President Edgar Lungu has appointed a task force to ensure speedy completion of infrastructure projects, a senior official said yesterday.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela, who is chairperson of the Task Force, said the Zambian leader has demanded that all the projects that were above 60 percent be completed within the first six months of this year.

“After this, the president wants the Task Force to shift its attention to other projects which are below 60 percent,” he said in a statement released by his ministry.

Zambia’s current government put infrastructure development top of the agenda when it assumed power in 2011. Last month, the Zambian leader expressed concern at the slow implementation of such projects when inspecting some projects in the northern part of the country. – Xinhua

Like this: Like Loading...