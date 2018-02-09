MDC-T now has three acting Presidents

MDC Deputies: Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri
Chaos seems to be reigning in the country’s biggest opposition party, the MDC-T as all three of the party’s vice presidents claim to be in charge. Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa have all claimed to be the rightful acting president in the absence of veteran party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is undergoing treatment in South Africa. All three are utilising social media to stake their claims
Here are the various claims:
Elias Mudzuri@EngMudzuri
I had the privilege of meeting President Tsvangirai. Meeting him again today.I am still the Acting President until his return. Please stay focused on strengthening the party and winning elections. Ignore falsehoods. Victory is certain.
-
86
-
295 people are talking about this
nelson chamisa@nelsonchamisa
In my capacity as the Acting President of the people’s party of excellence,I’ve pressed the reset button as we set the party 4 election preparedness,policy articulation & dealing with all hygiene issues.I’ve just met with parly caucus & all the 12 provinces.We’re clear & focused!
-
482
-
416 people are talking about this
Dr Thokozani Khupe@DrThoko_KhupeReplying to @DrThoko_Khupe
3/6 Three consecutive MDC-T congresses have elected yours truly as Deputy President to President @mrtsvangirai & other officers primarily to avoid a leadership vacuum at such an eventuality, & to shut any that may be artificially created by those with hidden agendas.
Dr Thokozani Khupe@DrThoko_Khupe
4/6 I was MDC-T A/President for months in 2008 on the basis of our constitution which has remained unchanged & clear on the roles of elected officers of congress. It does not give any extensive powers to any one office bearer such that without them the party is dysfunctional.
-
39
-
32 people are talking about this
Party spokesperson Obert Gutu and presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka have also said contrasting statements regarding the leadership of the party, although, both claim they will be vindicated in future.
Said Gutu:
Obert Gutu@GutuObert
I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon.Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC – T
-
195
-
495 people are talking about this
Obert Gutu@GutuObert
The truth shall,as usual,set me free.I’m not captured.I always stick to principles.I hereby stand by and reiterate what I posted earlier on this platform.
I have got absolutely nothing to fear.
-
95
-
192 people are talking about this
While Tamborinyoka said:
Luke Tamborinyoka@luke_tambo
President Tsvangirai appoints VP Chamisa as acting President
President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from… https://fb.me/1TJLEGEde
-
34
-
30 people are talking about this
Luke Tamborinyoka@luke_tambo
History will vindicate me.
-
14
-
See Luke Tamborinyoka’s other Tweets