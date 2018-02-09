MDC-T now has three acting Presidents

MDC Deputies: Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri

Chaos seems to be reigning in the country’s biggest opposition party, the MDC-T as all three of the party’s vice presidents claim to be in charge. Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa have all claimed to be the rightful acting president in the absence of veteran party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is undergoing treatment in South Africa. All three are utilising social media to stake their claims

Here are the various claims:

Elias Mudzuri@EngMudzuri

I had the privilege of meeting President Tsvangirai. Meeting him again today.I am still the Acting President until his return. Please stay focused on strengthening the party and winning elections. Ignore falsehoods. Victory is certain.

nelson chamisa@nelsonchamisa

In my capacity as the Acting President of the people’s party of excellence,I’ve pressed the reset button as we set the party 4 election preparedness,policy articulation & dealing with all hygiene issues.I’ve just met with parly caucus & all the 12 provinces.We’re clear & focused!

Dr Thokozani Khupe@DrThoko_Khupe
Replying to @DrThoko_Khupe

3/6 Three consecutive MDC-T congresses have elected yours truly as Deputy President to President @mrtsvangirai & other officers primarily to avoid a leadership vacuum at such an eventuality, & to shut any that may be artificially created by those with hidden agendas.

Dr Thokozani Khupe@DrThoko_Khupe

4/6 I was MDC-T A/President for months in 2008 on the basis of our constitution which has remained unchanged & clear on the roles of elected officers of congress. It does not give any extensive powers to any one office bearer such that without them the party is dysfunctional.

Party spokesperson Obert Gutu and presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka have also said contrasting statements regarding the leadership of the party, although, both claim they will be vindicated in future.

Said Gutu:

Obert Gutu@GutuObert

I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon.Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC – T

Obert Gutu@GutuObert

The truth shall,as usual,set me free.I’m not captured.I always stick to principles.I hereby stand by and reiterate what I posted earlier on this platform.
I have got absolutely nothing to fear.

While Tamborinyoka said:

Luke Tamborinyoka@luke_tambo

President Tsvangirai appoints VP Chamisa as acting President

President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from… https://fb.me/1TJLEGEde 

Luke Tamborinyoka@luke_tambo

History will vindicate me.

