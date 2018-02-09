British Investors Scramble for Zimbabwean assets

England, London cityscape, river Thames in foreground, dusk

The United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade (DIT) is swamped with an overwhelming number of British businesspeople keen on exploiting business opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The UK’s Trade Director for Southern Africa in the DIT, Ms Elena Williams, said her government was inundated with British businesspeople who are rushing for Zimbabwe.

The latest development comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared that Zimbabwe was now open for business.

Writing on her page on micro-blogging site, Twitter, Ms Williams said she is battling to process many expressions of interest among the British business community.

“Wow! I’m blown away by the expressions of interest I’ve received since my visit to Zimbabwe last week. Tomorrow I will be delivering a briefing in Cape Town, and have more offers to consider. Keep them coming!” she said.

British Minister of State for Africa, Ms Harriet Baldwin, who was in the country last week, said her government was optimistic of Zimbabwe’s economic turnaround under President Mnangagwa’s administration.

Minister Baldwin, during her visit to Zimbabwe, said British Prime Minister Theresa has been impressed by statements made by President Mnangagwa so far on economic and political reforms, which have sent important signals around the world about the country’s readiness for investment.

Minister Baldwin, who was sent as PM May’s special envoy to President Mnangagwa, said Zimbabwe and her country were on the cusp of a major diplomatic breakthrough that could see the two countries soon engaging in various investment ventures underpinned by mutual benefit and interest.

She was in Zimbabwe making her first overseas official visit following her appointment as Minister of State for Africa in a Cabinet reshuffle last month.

Minister Baldwin said the UK Government was encouraged by President Mnangagwa’s new approach to the political and economic reforms.

The relations between Zimbabwe and the UK soured at the turn of the millennium over the land issue in the wake of the refusal by the Labour administration of Mr Tony Blair to honour obligations entered into with the Tory administration of Margaret Thatcher in 1979.