MDC-T Factional Fights Escalate As Obert Gutu Challenges Chamisa’s Appointment

In an interview with The Herald, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu dismissed Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as the party’s acting president taking over from Elias Mudzuri.

This is despite the fact that the news of Chamisa’s appointment was delivered by Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka who has since issued a press statement stating that he is the official voice of the ailing Tsvangirai. Said Gutu:

The legitimate Acting President of the MDC -T is Hon.Elias Mudzuri.

Writing on micro-blogging website Twitter, Gutu reiterated that Mudzuri was still acting president despite Tamborinyoka’s announcement. Said Gutu:

I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon. Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC – T. The truth shall, as usual, set me free. I’m not captured. I always stick to principles. I hereby stand by and reiterate what I posted earlier on this platform. I have got absolutely nothing to fear.

