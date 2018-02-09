Tembalami to drop new album

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician, Tembalami Praise, is set to drop his new album titled “The Fight”, on Saturday February 10 at Celebration Centre.

This will be the singer’s fourth studio album, which comes after the successful 2015 live DVD project, “Ministry of Works”, as well as the cool 2017 single, “Sekerera”.

The “Tomurumbidza” hit-maker said the album title was inspired by the challenges that Christians face every day.

“I woke up one morning and realised that there was so much pressure on social media to show off cars that did not belong to me. The pressure was pushing me to have a lifestyle that is beyond me.

“I have realised so many Christians have succumbed to these pressures and end up living a life they don’t believe in, all because they just want to fit in. Therefore, there is need to fight for our faith as Christians,” said Tembalami.

“Most of the tracks have to do with a fight for one’s faith, hence the title of the album.”

Tembalami says he has roped in new producers on this project.

“I have been travelling a lot and realised that although Zimbabwe is my home – that does not mean I reach out to Zimbabweans only. There is a bigger market out there and with this in mind, I have done most of the tracks on this album in English, a few are in Shona.

“We have improved our sound as well. As opposed to just working with one producer – McDonald Chidavayenzi, I have roped in the services of Tremier Msipa and Adrian Tait as well as Kenya’s Bwenieve Productions,” he revealed.

Tembalami also features Kenyan artiste, Evelyn Wanjiru, on a Swahili track on the album.

Said Tembalami of the time spent in the studio: “Two years is my standard and there is no difference with this project.Throughout 2017 we were recording and producing music. I am really excited about this album, the variations we did on the sound to cater for the different markets make it sound very eclectic.”

The 12-track album, which will be selling for US$10, also comes with a DVD and from Saturday, it will be available on various online platforms where people can buy singles for as little as $1.

