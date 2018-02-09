Makarau resigns as JSC acting secretary

JUSTICE Rita Makarau has stepped down as acting secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), barely two months after she quit her post as chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission under unclear circumstances.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In a statement, the JSC said Justice Makarau requested to step down and resume her duties at the Supreme and Constitutional courts.

“At its meeting of February 8, 2018, the commission resolved to accept Justice Makarau’s request to step down as acting secretary and allow her to resume her duties as judge of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court with effect from Monday February 12, 2018,” the Chief Justice Luke Malaba-led commission said.

“The chairperson and the commissioners wish to extend their appreciation to Honourable Makarau JA for the contribution she made towards the good administration of the commission from its inception until now.”

The JSC appointed Walter Chikwana as its acting secretary until further notice while the rest of the JSC secretariat remained unchanged.

