Parly engages RBZ to rescue Zim students stranded abroad

PARLIAMENT has engaged Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya on the release of foreign currency for the thousands of stranded students studying at colleges and universities outside the country.

by VENERANDA LANGA

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs Kindness Paradza yesterday said the move had been prompted by reports that thousands of Zimbabwean students were stranded and suffering abroad.

“The intervention by Parliament was prompted by several disturbing reports emanating from more than 3 000 Zimbabwean students studying in Northern Cyprus, most of whom are now stranded due to lack of tuition fees and money for food,” Paradza said.

“From our investigations, it is clear that several students have fallen victim to dubious recruiting agencies based around Harare who offer fake university scholarships resulting in most students being stranded on arrival in Cyprus.”

The Parliamentary committee said it had held several meetings with government officials and various stakeholders to try to find a lasting solution to the many challenges facing Zimbabwean students abroad.

“It has come to our attention as Parliament that out of desperation, some female students end up engaging in immoral activities, such as prostitution or co-habiting with strangers,” said the statement.

“Some of their male counterparts are involved in criminal activities in order to make ends meet. So far, three Zimbabwean students have been jailed in Cyprus for drug pushing.”

The committee said Parliament would send a fact-finding mission to Northern Cyprus to ascertain the magnitude of the challenges faced by the students.

