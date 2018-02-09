6 accused of threatening to assault minister

Six Caledonia settlers appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of disorderly conduct after they allegedly threatened to assault Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe and his employees over a land dispute.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tawanda Dzamara (33), Mapfumo Brian Madzorera (36), Mohammad William (38), Shingirirayi Banoni (35), Alfred Mutizwa (34) and Shupikai Nyakabau (26) appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them to February 26 on $50 bail.

It is the State’s case that on February 6 this year at around 9am, the suspects who are members of Tasangana Housing Co-operative Society, together with other suspects, who are still at large, went to Eastview Phase 6 Caledonia Farm.

The State alleges the accused established that a portion of land which they claim to be theirs had allegedly been occupied by the Harare East legislator.

It is alleged Mukupe had gathered land developers and earthmoving equipment at the site and was also present.

This angered the accused, who then approached Joseph Madenyika and Edson Muchabaiwa who are both employed by Mukupe as security guards.

The State alleges while acting in connivance, the suspects displayed disorderly conduct by threatening the security guards.

One of the accused allegedly produced a baseball bat and used it to further threaten to assault the two witnesses, while another shouted at Mukupe, labelling him a thief.

It is alleged Madenyika and Muchabaiwa made reports at Mabvuku Police Station, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

