The Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) has engaged songbird, Adiona Chidzonga, as their brand ambassador to help spearhead the implementation of their National Family Planning strategy (2016-2020).

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Chidzonga will also help in the roll out of the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Costed Implementation Plan (2016-2020).

ZNFPC marketing and communication officer Donald Dube said Chidzonga was the ideal candidate for the role because she was passionate about health and music.

“Adiona is a recording artiste passionate about health and combining her passion with her wealth of experience in arts, music and culture will help Zimbabweans know, appreciate and comprehend family planning and reproductive health issues,” he said in a statement.

Dube said as a brand ambassador who will highlight the need for promotion of contraceptive use and ensuring access to preferred contraceptive methods for women, Chidzonga appealed to both young and older people.

“The brand ambassador who appeals both to youths and mature ages will come in handy in promoting contraceptive use among the reproductive health age groups including young people while ZNFPC ensures the availability of preferred methods and as ZNFPC we wish our brand ambassador a fruitful engagement in promoting family planning in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Chidzonga started performing at Reps Theatre as a teenager and represented Zimbabwe at the 2008 edition of MNet Idols East and Southern Africa in Kenya. In 2014 and 2015, she partnered Albert Nyathi, Derek Mpofu and other artistes to record songs for World Aids Day celebrations and the ZIMPHIA survey on HIV and Aids respectively.

Adiona new ZNFPC ambassador : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...