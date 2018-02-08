New currency ‘coming in three years’

ZIMBABWE’s government could introduce a new currency in three years, or within a maximum of five years, according to researchers at advisory firm, IH Securities, who also forecast gross domestic product to rise by 3,8% in 2018.

If achieved, the 3,8 percent would be a significant surge from last year’s 1,7 percent and is expected to be underpinned by a rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to be unlocked through improved policies being rolled out by the country’s pro-business new administration.

