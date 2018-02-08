S.Korean president to meet high-ranking DPRK delegation on Feb. 10

SEOUL. — South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet the high-ranking delegation from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on February 10, the presidential Blue House said yesterday.

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing that Moon will meet and have lunch Saturday with the ranking DPRK delegation, led by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

Among the delegation was Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un who serves as the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

Two other DPRK delegates were Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.

The spokesman said the ranking DPRK delegation will attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to be held today at South Korea’s eastern county of PyeongChang.

The DPRK delegation will come to South Korea via a private jet today. The jet will use a direct air route in the West Sea, according to Seoul’s unification ministry.

The local media focus is increasingly being placed on whether the delegation will deliver a letter of the DPRK leader to President Moon. – Xinhua

