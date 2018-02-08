Full Statement: Zimsec Nullifies 2017 O’ Level English, Orders Rewrite For All Students

Press Statement by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Professor Paul Mavima on the re-sitting of the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Pape 2

I would like to advise the nation that the November 2017 Ordinary Level English language Paper 2 examination retaken on Friday 16 February 2018 from 1000 hours to 1200 hours. All results for the November 2017 English Language Paper 2 have been nullified.

This follows the widespread cheating in this paper, exacerbated by the social media, and identified during the November 2017 examination session. It was reported in the press during the examination and subsequently validated during the marking of candidate scripts. I regret the inconvenience and general stakeholder disaffection that this decision will cause. I would want to emphasise that this drastic decision has been arrived at after painstaking and agonising consideration. In the final analysis, the decision has been necessitated by the need to maintain and preserve the integrity of the National Examination System.

It is regrettable that some innocent candidates will be inconvenienced by this remedial action but the circumstances of the cheating left no other alternative.

In this regard, all Candidates who sat for the November 2017 Examination are therefore required to report to their 2017 Examination Centres in order to write the Examination which begins at 10.00 hours on FRIDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2018. Candidates who have been informed of the cancellation of results because of cheating during the Examinations in

a. all subjects

b. English Language only

SHOULD not re-write this English Language Paper 2 and this includes those who were prosecuted and sentenced.

