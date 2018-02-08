BREAKING: 2017 O-level English Paper II nullified

Primary and Secondary Education minister, Paul Mavima, has nullified the November 2017 Ordinary Level examination English Language Paper 2 results and ordered a resit on Friday next week following widespread cheating through social media.

Mavima said the anomaly was picked up during the marking of the paper.

The examination will be reset and candidates will have to rewrite on Friday, February 16, from 1000hrs to 1200 hours. Meanwhile, O-Level results remain unannounced until the paper has been marked afresh.

More details to follow…

