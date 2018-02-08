Miguna Miguna arrives in Canada

Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna was greeted with cheers and hugs after landing in exile in Canada.

The dual-national citizen was forced to leave the country of his birth just over a week after taking part in the unofficial inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga in the capital, Nairobi.

People have been sharing pictures of the lawyer, who had flown with Dutch airline KLM via Amsterdam, arriving to joyful scenes in Toronto:

A warm reception with live TV coverage awaited deported Miguna Miguna in Toronto, Canada.

Questions have been raised over the legality of Mr Miguna’s deportation.

A Kenyan judge had initially ordered he be released on bail on Friday, but he remained in custody until he was put on the plane on Tuesday night.

He had been facing a treason-related charge.

