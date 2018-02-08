Breaking: Diplomat dies

ZIMBABWE’s ambassador to Angola, Ngoni Francis Sengwe, has died.

In a statement this morning, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said Sengwe died on Saturday after a short illness.

Sengwe, a career diplomatic, was instrumental in the establishment of Zimbabwe’s embassy in Germany and coordinated the hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Harare in 1991, and also had short stints at the Zimbabwe Mission to the United Nations in New York, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ghana.

