JUST IN: Grade One kid choked to death by amarula fruit

A GRADE One pupil at Garanyemba Primary School in Gwanda died last Thursday after he was choked by an amarula fruit while he was on his way to fetch water with his mother, it has been learnt.

Although Matabeleland South police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena could not comment on the incident as the report was yet to reach her office, villagers and relatives confirmed the death of Martin Ndlovu.

The relatives expressed shock over the incident and noted how their children were exposed to the fruit which is ripe during this time of the year. A distraught relative who spoke on condition of anonymity said the boy was a well behaved child.

“On the day, Martin left with his mother to fetch water at the nearby river and on the way, he ran in front leaving his mother behind. He later came rushing to his mother where he could not even utter a word. When asked if he had been bitten by an insect, he only responded by shaking his head and when he was asked if he had choked he nodded implying that yes. They rushed him to a clinic but he died,” said the relative.

His body has been taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital and is expected to go for a post-mortem tomorrow. The relative said the family was in shock and grieving over the sudden death of such a young boy.

“The incident has left us in fear of our children who go about eating the amarula fruits during their playtime in the bush.”

Sunday News could not speak to the mother as relatives said she was traumatised and grieving.

Senior headman Mr Maphuza Dube said the community was devastated by the death and urged children to desist from consuming the fruit.

“As a community we are saddened by the death of the young boy and l urge children to desist from eating the fruit as it has resulted in the death of a kid. Parents should also monitor their children’s activities at all times to avoid such unfortunate incidents,” said Mr Dube.

A teacher at Garanyemba Primary School, where Martin was learning said the whole school was shocked and will take necessary measures to teach pupils about the dangers of the fruit.

“We still cannot believe that the boy who was all jovial at school later died after being choked by an amarula fruit. We are shocked and grieving with family. We will educate our pupils more on the dangers associated with the amarula fruit so that we avoid this in the future,” the teacher said.

