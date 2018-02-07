LATEST: Hubby killer goes berserk . . . targets mom

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A MASVINGO woman who is facing murder charges for killing her husband in cold blood and is out on bail, last week pounded her mother with a pestle and left her for dead.

Mavis Madenga (34) of Mushayi Village under Chief Mugabe, allegedly struck Ms Rosemary Kutadza (52) accusing the latter of neglecting her. Ms Kutadza was rushed to Morgenster Mission Hospital where she was transferred to Masvingo General Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She is in critical condition.

Madenga’s brazen attack on her mother comes hardly a year after she was arrested and arraigned before the courts for allegedly axing her husband Joseph Marisa to death before setting his body on fire.

