Kenya has deported opposition supporter and lawyer, Miguna Miguna, following his role in the unofficial swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as “the people’s president”.

BBC

Mr Miguna has boarded a flight to take him to Canada, where he is a citizen. The government says Mr Miguna renounced his Kenyan nationality, which he denies.

Ahead of the mock inauguration, the government took Kenyan TV channels off air so they couldn’t broadcast it.

Kenya deports Miguna Miguna over Odinga ‘swearing-in’ : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...