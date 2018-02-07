Tsvangirai Appoints Nelson Chamisa As Acting MDC-T President Until His Return

Opposition MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai has named Nelson Chamisa as the acting president of the party until he returns. Chamisa who takes over from Elias Mudzuri is also the acting president of the coalition MDC Alliance. In a statement Tsvangirai’s Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said:

President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President’s return.

This is in light of the President’s absence and that of the two other Vice Presidents who are both in South Africa. VP Chamisa also continues in his assigned duties as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance.