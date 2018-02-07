James Makamba To Contest For Saviour Kasukuwere’s Seat

James Makamba

Businessman James Makamba who spent more than a decade in exile has indicated that he will be running for the parliamentary seat which was left vacant after the expulsion of Saviour Kasukuwere. Kasukuwere and other members of the G40 Faction were expelled from Zanu-PF with some of them getting life bans after former president Robert Mugabe fell from power last November. Makamba will be running against ZBC senior reporters Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba as well as Zanu-PF Youth League youth national political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu.

Tsenengamu an avowed supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa said:

But as youth leadership, we have agreed that whenever there is a youth contesting for a seat, we are going to rally behind him or her in full force, but if our youth candidate is defeated during the primary elections, we will rally behind the winner so that the party wins.

More: New Zimbabwe

Like this: Like Loading...