ZSE All Share Index closes at 90,84 points, Bitcoin tumbles

HARARE,- The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares Index eased 0,11 percent to close at 90,84 points on Tuesday.

The ZSE Top ten index also eased 0,011 percent to 90,24 points on losses recorded by Simbisa and Seedco.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,65 billion while turnover amounted to $2,8 million.

SeedCo eased 0,54 percent to settle at 196,93 cents while Simbisa eased 0,818 percent to settle at 40 cents.

Barclays also eased 4,44 percent to settle at 4,3 cents while ZPI and Axia eased 2,5 percent and 2,48 percent to settle at 1,95 cents and 18,04 cents respectively.

On the gainers side, Innscor added 0,86 percent to trade at 0,82 cents.

The mining index remained unchanged.

Foreigners purchased shares worth $1,5 million compared to sales which amounted to $163,167.

The digital currency, Bitcoin fell to below $6,000 globally as fear of intervention by regulators grows.

Agustin Carstens, General manager of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS)- a grouping of 60 central banks, on Tuesday, openly referred to bitcoin as “a combination of a bubble, a Ponzi scheme and an environmental disaster”.

On the local exchange Golix, Bitcoin is trading at $10,000, a sharp decline from a peak of $30,000 in December. – Source

Like this: Like Loading...