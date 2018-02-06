Wicknell Blasts Genius Kadungure’s “Ghetto Mentality” Over Mutumwa Mawere Fight

Wicknell Chivayo

Controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has taken a dig at fellow businessman Genius Kadungure, following a war of words with South African based businessman Mutumwa Mawere on social media. Kadungure, who is popularly known as Ginimbi by his followers, challenged Mawere to take him to court after the latter had asked him to settle a debt, on the social media platform Twitter. Ginimbi insisted that he had paid back the R340 000 that he had borrowed from Mawere, and suggested that the money could have been used to pay for Mawere’s legal fees, when he was previously arrested on fraud allegations.

However, this did not go down well with Chivayo, who seemed to take offence at Ginimbi’s comments. He accused Ginimbi of having a ghetto mentality saying that he could not compare himself to Mawere, a renowned businessman. He insinuated that Kadungure was a “fuel smuggler.” Writing on Twitter, Wicknell said:

This ghetto mentality that a Bentley or a Rolls Royce defines success is ridiculous and absurd. Mutumwa Mawere has worked for the world bank and at one time exported asbestos worth 200 million USD dollars a year when he owned SMM (Shabanie Mashaba Mine). His business acumen is worlds apart from fuel smugglers.

Genius responded to the comment, by saying that he had no need to respond to Wicknell, as “many” of his followers had done it for him. He retweeted a response from one of his followers which reads:

How though is it different from parading a Mercedes Benz, shoes and first class lounges from unfulfilled tender monies?Kettle calling pot black?

