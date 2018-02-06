Tsvangirai critically ill in South African hospital – party source

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his home in Harar. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is critically ill in a South African hospital and his supporters should “brace for the worst”, a party source with knowledge of his condition said on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old has been in and out of hospital since disclosing in June 2016 that he had colon cancer. He returned to Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa for his latest round of treatment in early January.

“From the medical report that I received yesterday the situation is not looking good. He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst,” the source said.

Tsvangirai’s illness has divided his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, with officials publicly jockeying to succeed the former trade union leader.

Last month, Tsvangirai said it was time for the older generation to step back and make way for “new hands”, raising prospects of leadership change.