Naomi Campbell dodges Skepta romance questions on Good Morning Britain

If Naomi Campbell wants to put to bed the Skepta dating rumours, she may want to try a different approach because the supermodel’s appearance on Good Morning Britain did nothing to quash mounting speculation.

The 47-year-old runway icon refused to give a straight answer when quizzed about her love life by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid this morning (5 February).

“Oh you can’t believe everything you read,” she joked. “I know so many people, you know that, Piers.”

But the presenter pushed for further details on her relationship status by asking whether she was single.

She was not giving anything away. “Umm, could be,” she teased him before adding: “Could be not.”

Campbell was first linked to the grime star, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, in January when it was reported that they had enjoyed a string of secret dates after being introduced by a mutual friend.

“Naomi and Skepta have been meeting up for a string of secret dates,” a source told the Sun. “They are both very creative which is why they have hit it off with each other. Things are going well but they are taking it very slowly.”

The Shutdown hitmaker previously gushed about the fashion icon in an interview with Vogue magazine. “Naomi Campbell is my favourite cover girl. She broke down boundaries by doing those early Vogue covers,” he said.

Campbell, may have found her Prince Charming after a number of failed romances. Her exes include Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, 54, and 67-year-old Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. She has also been linked to actors Bradley Cooper and Idris Elba.