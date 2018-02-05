ZSE mining index slides on Bindura

HARARE,-The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) mining index eased 1,71 percent on Monday to 128,19 points weighed down by losses in Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC) which was down 7 percent to trade at 3,72 cents.

The miner’s parent company, Asa Resources is in discussions with gold producer Pan African Resources (Panaf),which intends to acquire BNC.

The ZSE All Shares index eased 0,033 percent to close at 90,94 points, while the industrial index picked 0,013 percent to close at 304,2 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,61 billion while turnover amounted to $888,800.

Seedco eased 0,42 percent to trade at 198 cents while OK Zimbabwe dropped 0,54 percent to settle at 16,5 cents.

Dairibord also lost 0,45 percent to trade at 11,05 cents.

Old Mutual added 0,051 percent to settle at 530,24 cents while Innscor and Axia gained 0,37 percent and 2,77 percent to trade at 81,3 cents and 18,5 cents respectively.

Foreigners purchased shares worth $637,520 compared to sales which amounted to $190,771.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $12,350 on local exchange Golix, representing a 62 percent premium on the global market price of $7,610. – Source

