Zimbabwe Police Commissioner Chihuri

Former Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri and his wife Isabel reportedly face arrest after businessman Bigboy Pachirera reported them to Malborough Police Station accusing them of theft and abuse of office.

Pachirera is also suing the former police boss at the High Court in a $3 million lawsuit. Pachirera is accusing Chihuri and his wife of theft alleging that they impounded five of his cars and fraudulently changed the ownership. The businessman also filed charges against senior police officers, Godfrey Manyonga, Lovemore Nxumalo, Alexander Jachi and Superintendent Marodza.

Pachirera’s wife also opened a separate case against Chihuri, and detectives Joseph Nemaisa, Jachi and Nxumalo on allegations of kidnapping, robbery and theft. Pachirera’s lawyer Rungano Mahuni said,

I can confirm that my client has filed a report against Chihuri and other police officials over a spiral of charges ranging from theft to abuse of office. We now await the day when these matters are brought before the courts for justice to prevail.

Describing some of his experiences, Pachirera said:

At first, I was accused of theft and put into police custody where I was held for seven days before being brought before a court. They would come (police) holding guns at me and force me into signing affidavits one if which gave Chihuri powers to take my Highfield house valued $50 000 My residence was kept under police surveillance, each time I went out the police would follow me. I got to a point where two armed police officers displaying guns roamed about 100 metres from my residence. I think it is because of the God’s grace that I am alive today.

More: Daily News

Like this: Like Loading...