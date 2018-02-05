Government and health authorities have claimed the cholera situation in Chegutu is now under control and that the disease has been contained.

But conversations with residents of the town reveal a different story.

The residents speak of a town that has malfunctioning sewer and water systems that remain the biggest factor in the recurrence of Cholera.

[embedded content]

