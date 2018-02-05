SHARE

Government and health authorities have claimed the cholera situation in Chegutu is now under control and that the disease has been contained.

But conversations with residents of the town reveal a different story.

The residents speak of a town that has malfunctioning sewer and water systems that remain the biggest factor in the recurrence of Cholera.

